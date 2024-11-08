Salman Khan gets another threat message from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

<p>Actor Salman Khan has yet again received a threat message from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, news agency ANI reported quoting Mumbai Police.</p><p>The threat message was received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room Thursday night<ins>,</ins> the agency added. </p><p>A case has been registered against an unknown person by Worli Police.</p><p>Yesterday, actor Shah Rukh Khan also received a threat call, while Salman has been in Bishnoi's crosshairs for some time over the killing of blackbucks -- animals the Bishnoi clan considers sacred. </p><p><em>More details to follow...</em></p>