Salman Khan gets fresh death threat: 'Pay Rs 5 crore to end enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi'

<p>Mumbai: Bollywood star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a> has received a fresh extortion-cum-death threat from the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang around a week after politician-businessman Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai. </p><p>The gang has demanded Rs five crore from the actor. </p><p>The extortion threat was received by the Mumbai Traffic Police.</p>.'This will benefit you': Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali wants to Zoom call Lawrence Bishnoi, asks him to share mobile number.<p>The message on WhatsApp said: “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he must pay up Rs 5 crore. Do not take this lightly, otherwise, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique.”</p><p>Taking the message seriously, the Mumbai Police have started a probe into the antecedents of the sender, his/her intentions behind the extortion-death threats.</p><p>It may be mentioned that Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan are on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. </p><p>Meanwhile, investigations have revealed that the gang was preparing to buy state-of-the-art weapons AK 47, AK 92 and M 16 from Pakistan and the Turkish-made Zigana pistol. </p>.<p>Around 60 to 70 people were keeping track of Salman Khan's routine and movements, especially at his Bandra house, Panvel farmhouse and Goregaon Film City.</p><p>In a related development, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio. Siddique’s son and Vandre East MLA Zeeshan Siddique too met the top police officials. </p><p>Earlier, Fadnavis has said that five to six angles have emerged behind the killing of Baba Siddique. </p>