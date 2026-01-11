<p>Mumbai: In a timely coordinated rescue operation, a sambar deer (Rusa unicolor) was rescued from a 40-foot-deep water-filled well in Alme village in Junnar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>. </p><p>In a joint effort by the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD) and Wildlife SOS, the rescue took place with vital assistance from local villagers who were familiar with the surrounding terrain.</p><p>The sambar deer, an adult male, is around 4-5 years of age. </p><p>The incident came to light on Saturday morning when the MFD received information about the deer trapped inside a farm well. The Wildlife SOS rescue team was immediately alerted, following which a four-member team was dispatched to the site with essential rescue kits and equipment. Upon arrival, the team observed that the deer had managed to stand on a stone ledge inside the well for support, while much of the structure remained filled with water.</p>.Tremor recorded in Palghar district of Maharashtra.<p>A detailed rescue plan was then devised to ensure the animal’s safe extraction, without causing further distress or injury and using ropes and nets, the team worked carefully and gently lifted the mammal out of the well. The operation lasted approximately four hours, and a post-rescue health assessment revealed mild abrasion wounds, likely sustained during the fall into the well.</p><p>Following the rescue, the sambar deer was found to be active and responsive. As the animal was deemed fit, it was released in a nearby suitable habitat.</p><p>Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Open and unprotected wells continue to be silent traps for wildlife across the country. This rescue underscores the importance of swift coordination between the forest department, our rescue team and the local community. We are relieved that the deer was rescued in time and could be released back into its natural habitat on the same day.”</p><p>Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Junnar Forest Division commented, “In regions where movement of wild animals overlaps with agricultural landscapes, immediate action is imperative. Collaborative efforts such as these not only save lives but also strengthen long-term strategies for mitigating human-wildlife conflict.”</p><p>Mahendra Dhore, Project Manager, Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, Wildlife SOS stated, “Every well rescue presents unique challenges, particularly when water is involved. The deer appeared alert throughout the operation, which allowed us to execute the rescue smoothly. After a brief health check, it was encouraging to see the animal return to the wild immediately upon release.”</p>