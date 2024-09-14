Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Sanitation worker held in Bhayander for molesting 12-year-old girl

Rajendra Tushar (58), who was held on Wednesday, is accused of molesting the girl inside a lift and also threatening her against revealing the ordeal to anyone, the Bhayander police station official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 September 2024, 20:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thane: A sanitation worker from Bhayander in Thane district was arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl, a police official said on Friday.

Rajendra Tushar (58), who was held on Wednesday, is accused of molesting the girl inside a lift and also threatening her against revealing the ordeal to anyone, the Bhayander police station official said.

He was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2024, 20:46 IST
MumbaiMaharashtraCrimeMolestation

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT