Scarcity hits hard, no water left in five out of 11 major dams in Marathwada

The Marathwada region comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur and Nanded districts. The Jayakwadi dam, one of the biggest in the region, currently holds only 4% of its total storage capacity.