Sender of threat message seeking Rs 5 cr from Salman Khan now apologises

<p>Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police have received an apology from a mobile phone number which was earlier used to send a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a>, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The apology message was received on the WhatsApp helpline of the traffic police on Monday, an official said without elaborating.</p>.<p>During the probe, it was confirmed that the apology was sent from the same mobile number which had been used for sending the threat message, he said.</p>.'What I am going through...': Salman Khan alludes to death threats on Bigg Boss 18.<p>The city’s traffic control room on Thursday received the Rs 5 crore threat message on its WhatsApp helpline, police earlier said.</p>.<p>The sender had also said the threat should not be taken lightly, they said.</p>.<p>A case was subsequently registered at Worli police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion.</p>.<p>The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.</p>.<p>Bishnoi gang members also opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April this year, as per police.</p>.<p>A few months back, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan.</p>