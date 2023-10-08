Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Seven developers booked for carrying out illegal construction in Navi Mumbai

Based on a complaint lodged by an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the police on Saturday registered a case under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 08:33 IST

An offence has been registered against seven developers for carrying out construction works without seeking permission from the civic authorities in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the police on Saturday registered a case under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, an official said.

The developers had allegedly been carrying out construction activities at seven locations in Turbhe since August without the NMMC's permission, he said.

No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is under way, the official said.

(Published 08 October 2023, 08:33 IST)
