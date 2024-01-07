Severely ill leopard treated successfully in Maharashtra, released to the wild

Mumbai: An ailing 7-year-old male leopard recently rescued by the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD) was treated successfully at a facility of the Wildlife SOS. He has been released back to its natural habitat.

The leopard was rescued by the MFD in Dhule, and has found a second chance at life under the dedicated medical care of Wildlife SOS at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC), which is operated in collaboration between the Junnar Forest Division and Wildlife SOS.

Upon arrival at the centre, the leopard exhibited signs of severe weakness accompanied by hair loss from the hind part of its body.

Blood tests conducted by Wildlife SOS veterinarians showed a potential bacterial infection, prompting a comprehensive treatment plan.