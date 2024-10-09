Sex rackets busted in Thane, nine women including Thai nationals rescued

<p>Thane: Thane police has busted two sex rackets and rescued nine women including two women from Thailand, officials said on Wednesday.</p><p>A total of four persons, including a woman from Thailand, were arrested in these cases, they said.</p><p>Acting on a tip-off that a sex racket was being run from a spa located inside a mall, a team of the Anti-Extortion Cell of the crime branch raided the place on Tuesday, said assistant police inspector Sunil Tarmale.</p>.Former Maharashtra MLA Murkute arrested on rape charges; sent to 2-day police custody.<p>A First Information Report was registered against four persons including the two women who were running the sex racket under section 143 (trafficking of a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at Kapurbawdi police station, he said.</p><p>The rescued women, who ostensibly worked as staff, were made to work as sex workers, the official added.</p><p>The FIR named spa owner Sudhanshu Kumar Singh, employee Rahul Gaikwad (19), a woman who ran the spa and another 26-year-old woman. Gaikwad and the 26-year-old woman were arrested on the spot while search was on for the other two, the official said.</p><p>In the second case, a team of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of city police raided a hotel in Chitalsar-Manpada area on Wednesday and rescued two women from Thailand while arresting a 38-year-old woman, also from Thailand, who allegedly ran a sex racket, an official said.</p>.<p>Senior inspector Chetna Chowdhary said police first sent a decoy customer before making the arrest.</p><p>Similar rackets involving women from Thailand have been found to be operating in Mumbai, Lonavala and Goa among other places, she said.</p><p>The two victim Thai women were sent to a rescue home.</p><p>The FIR was registered under BNS section 143 and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at Chitalsar police station and probe was underway, the official added. </p>