Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Mumbai Police summons Raipur lawyer, he says had complained about old movie dialogue

The lawyer, Faizan Khan, however, said he had earlier complained to the cops against Shah Rukh Khan over a dialogue in his movie 'Anjaam' (1994) referring to deer hunting.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 14:16 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 14:16 IST
