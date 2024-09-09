Sharad Pawar visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Girangaon, part of central Mumbai, was known for its mills and is known as the Marathi heartland.

However, soon after Pawar visited Lalbaugcha Raja, BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and MLC Pravin Darekar launched a scathing attack.

“This is happening after 40 years,” said Bawankule, describing the visit as political. “This is because of the emergence of Maha Yuti,” he added.

"Pawar visited the temple after so many years and that too for political reasons. It is highly pretentious of him to visit the pandal. Pawar had attended events where speakers insulted Hindu deities but never countered them," Darekar claimed.