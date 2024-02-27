Shinde govt tables Maharashtra Interim Budget with focus on PM's infrastructure, welfare push

In the Budget estimates, Rs 6,00,522 crore is proposed for the total expenditure in the year 2024-25. The revenue receipts are Rs 4,98,758 crore, and the revenue expenditure is proposed to be Rs 5,08,492 crore.

As a result, a revenue deficit of Rs 9,734 crore is expected.

The fiscal deficit for the year 2024-25 is pegged at Rs 99,288 crore.

Pawar announced that the land acquisition in Maharashtra for the Bullet Train project - Prime Minister Modi's flagship project - is nearing completion.

He stated that the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation has been established to execute projects in 22 infrastructural sectors, including roads, ports, airports, railways, metros, and electricity. This corporation will oversee road works spanning 7,500 km under Annuity Scheme Part 2.

An outlay of Rs 10,629 crores is proposed under scheme expenditure for the Urban Development Department and Rs 19,936 crores for the Public Works (Roads) Department for the year 2024-25.

An outlay of Rs 9,280 crores is proposed under scheme expenditure for Rural Development Department, Rs 4,094 crores for the Home (Transport & Ports) Department and Rs 1,432 crores for the General Department for the year 2024-25.

An outlay of Rs 1021 crores is proposed for scheme expenditure for the Industry Department and Rs 1952 crores for the Department of Cooperatives, Marketing and Textiles.

A provision of Rs 11,934 crores is proposed under scheme expenditure for the Energy Department for the next financial year.

An outlay of Rs 3,650 crores under scheme expenditure is proposed for Agriculture Department, Rs 555 crores for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department and Rs 708 crore for Horticulture Department for the year 2024-25.

Pawar said that drought has been declared in 40 talukas and drought-like situation in 1,021 revenue circles of the state, and various relief measures have been implemented during Kharif season 2023. An amount of Rs 3,825 crores has been provided to 44.82 lakh farmers, who have lost their crops due to natural calamities. An amount of Rs12,769 crores has been provided for the loss of crops due to various natural calamities from July 2022, Pawar said.

An outlay of Rs 16,456 crores is proposed under scheme expenditure for Water Resources, Command Area Development Authority and Kharland Department.

An outlay of Rs 11,934 crores is proposed under scheme expenditure for the Energy Department for the year 2024-25.

An outlay of Rs 15,360 crore is proposed under scheme expenditure for Tribal Development Department for the year 2024-25.