Shinde leaves for Davos, says Maharashtra will get chance for branding & showcasing at global level

Mumbai: Positioning Maharashtra as the number one investment destination, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde headed for the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland where he would meet global business leaders.

Shinde is accompanied by state Industries Minister Uday Samant and top bureaucrats.

Ahead of his departure, Shinde stressed that Maharashtra will get a chance for branding and showcasing at the international level at the WEF.

“This is a big chance for Maharashtra, as Maharashtra will get a chance for branding and showcasing at the international level at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where people from all over the world come. Prominent people come, heads of the country come, and there is a huge opportunity for Maharashtra,” he said.

Recalling Maharashtra’s participation in WEF in 2023, he said that MoUs worth Rs 1,37,000 crore were signed and their execution took place.

“More MoUs will be signed in 2024 and their execution will be done on a large scale. Of the last Rs 1,37,000 crore worth MoUs,there was a 76 per cent conversion, and execution took place. This time too, there is a lot of hope that more MoUs will be signed than last year, and its conversion execution will also be done on a large scale. This will bring industry not only to big cities but also to rural areas of the state, and everyone will get employment,” Shinde said.

“The industry will progress. Before our government came, our state had reached the third and fourth spot. However, as soon as our government was formed, our state became number one in FDI,” he said.