Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve’s son booked for kidnapping, assaulting businessman

In an incident that triggered a political issue in Maharashtra, the son of an MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has been booked on charges of kidnapping and assaulting a businessman.
The victim is a CEO of a music company.
The Vanrai police station in Goregaon has registered an FIR against Dahisar MLA Prakash Surve’s son Raj Surve and others.
In a CCTV footage, 10-15 people are seen forcibly entering an office, assaulting the staff and forcibly taking away one person.
Junior Surve and others have been booked under sections 364-A, 452, 143, 147, 149, 323, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and section 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted: “Check the ease of doing business introduced by traitor gang. Imagine their shamelessness.”
NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: “Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, must take immediate cognisance and get these goons arrested, or people like these will have a free run of crime because they know they are connected to power.”