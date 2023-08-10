Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve’s son booked for kidnapping, assaulting businessman

The Vanrai police station in Goregaon has registered an FIR against Dahisar MLA Prakash Surve’s son Raj Surve and others.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 08:56 IST

In an incident that triggered a political issue in Maharashtra, the son of an MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has been booked on charges of kidnapping and assaulting a businessman.

The victim is a CEO of a music company.

The Vanrai police station in Goregaon has registered an FIR against Dahisar MLA Prakash Surve’s son Raj Surve and others.

In a CCTV footage, 10-15 people are seen forcibly entering an office, assaulting the staff and forcibly taking away one person.

Junior Surve and others have been booked under sections 364-A, 452, 143, 147, 149, 323, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and section 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted: “Check the ease of doing business introduced by traitor gang. Imagine their shamelessness.”

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: “Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, must take immediate cognisance and get these goons arrested, or people like these will have a free run of crime because they know they are connected to power.”

(Published 10 August 2023, 08:56 IST)
