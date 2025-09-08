<p>One of the most popular third-party <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/september-2025-pixel-drop-google-rolls-out-big-android-update-for-pixel-phones-3712563">Android phone</a> customiser applications, Nova Launcher, is shutting down.</p><p>Nova founder and original developer of Nova Launcher, Kevin Barry, announced the sad news on his personal blog.</p><p>In 2022, Alex Austin-owned Branch, an analytics firm, acquired Nova Launcher, but things haven't been smooth sailing for the app. After multiple company-wide lay-offs, Nova Launcher was reduced from an efficient team of 12 members to just one, Kevin Barry, in August 2024.</p>.Veo 3 is here! Google Photos app users can now turn still images into animated video .<p>Since then, Barry, a one-man army, tried to launch a open-source Nova Launcher for independent developers to continue run the app. </p><p>To avoid legal complications, Barry tried to clean up the app's codebase, reviewed licenses.</p><p>He also removed and replace proprietary code, and coordinated with legal to ensure a proper release of the open-source version of Nova Launcher before he could hang up the boots.</p><p>But, not to be. Recently, Barry was asked to stop working on Nova Launcher and the open-sourcing effort.</p><p>Going forward, Nova Launcher, though available on the Google Play Store, will no longer support any further updates.</p><p>"Nova Launcher has been an incredible project and has an incredible community. I'm grateful for the years of support, feedback, and enthusiasm,' Barry <a href="https://teslacoilapps.com/nova/solong.html">signed off</a> on his blog.</p><p>Android fans are mourning the loss of their beloved custom Android launcher app.</p>.Gmail is well protected, claims of security vulnerabilities are baseless: Google.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>