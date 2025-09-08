<p>Search engine giant Google, earlier this year in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/io-2025-highlights-google-android-xr-glasses-glow-ai-cinema-creator-new-gemini-ai-tools-and-more-3551300">May at the I/O 2025 event</a>, launched the advanced Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash large language models (LLMs) that power the Gemini AI apps on Android and iOS platforms.</p><p>However, the company back then did not reveal usage limitations of the Gemini AI app for tier plans such as free, AI Pro and AI Ultra.</p><p>Now, the company has revised the support page of the Gemini AI app with new details.</p>.Google brings Gen AI-powered photo editing tools to Gemini app.<p>People with a free Gmail account (with 15GB storage) can ask five queries per day to Gemini AI. Customers with top-tier plans -- AI Pro and AI Ultra-- can ask up to 100 and 500 queries per day, respectively.</p><p>Free-tier users can use the Gemini AI app to generate 100 images per day. They can also use the app to create deep research reports on five complex topics per day.</p><p>AI Pro and Ultra users can use to Gemini AI app to churn out more than 1000 photos and around 20 deep research reports per day.</p><p>Also, free-tier plan users won't get access to the advanced Veo-3 video generator. AI Pro users get limited access to Veo-3 with up to three videos per day. The AI Ultra subscribers generate five videos per day.</p><p>In India, Google AI Pro costs Rs 1,950 per month with 2TB cloud storage, and the AI Ultra plan is priced at Rs 24,500 per month with 30TB cloud storage in addition to Veo-3 and Flow (cinematic video generator) and other gen AI features.</p><p>Last month, Google announced one year of free access to the AI Pro subscription for Indian students with valid college ID cards.</p>.Gmail is well protected, claims of security vulnerabilities are baseless: Google.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>