Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Google reveals Gemini AI app's usage limit for free, AI Pro, and AI Ultra plans

Free-tier users can use the Gemini AI app to generate 100 images per day. They can also use the app to create deep research reports on five complex topics per day.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 15:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 15:20 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceGeminiGoogle AssistantGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us