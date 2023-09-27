Shiv Sena issues notice to rival Sena MPs for abstaining from voting during the passing of Women’s Reservation Bill

Shewale said Shiv Sena MP Bhavna Gawli, who is Lok Sabha's Whip of the party, had issued a whip and it is binding on all Shiv Sena MPs. “She had issued a whip on behalf of the party to all MPs to attend the special session held from September 18-22. But the four MPs violated the whip," he said.

Shewale added that late Balasaheb Thackeray had always taken the stand in support of women's reservation.

"But these four MPs who supposedly share the legacy of his views were not present in the House during the vote on the Women's Reservation Bill,. This is a shameful and unfortunate incident. Nimbalkar did not attend the session despite being in Delhi. People will show their real place to these MPs who insulted women,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Thackeray aide and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said: “Those who are talking about whip would not be there in the next Lok Sabha.”