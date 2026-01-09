<p>Hingoli: A video that went viral on social media on Friday purportedly showed Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar claiming he would give Rs 71 lakh to anyone who can defeat the candidate he will back in the Zilla Parishad polls in Hingoli district.</p>.<p>The ZP poll schedule is yet to be announced.</p>.<p>In the video, the Kalamnuri MLA can be seen standing in a wrestling ring while making the announcement.</p>.Maharashtra civic polls: Raj, Uddhav Thackeray to hold joint rally in Thane on January 12.<p>"I have mentored a candidate named Sanjay Ghodke for the Zilla Parishad elections. The one who will defeat Ghodke will get Rs 71 lakh from me," Bangar can be heard saying in the video.</p>