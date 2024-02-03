Shooting incident: Kalyan Lok Sabha seat a bone of contention between Shinde-led Sena and BJP

"Shinde sahib betrayed Uddhav (Thackeray). He will betray the BJP. He owes me crores of rupees. Shinde should resign if Maharashtra has to be well-managed," Ganpat Gaikwad told Marathi news channel Zee24 taas over the phone before his arrest.

Though there had been instances of sharp exchanges between the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena and local BJP leaders in Kalyan, the firing incident indicates that the political rivalry has taken a dangerous turn.