Siddique killing case: Third accused Lonkar remanded to police custody till October 21

The accused, Pravin Lonkar, was arrested on Sunday from Pune and is accused of enlisting two of the three alleged shooters who opened fire at Siddique on Saturday night in Mumbai's Bandra area.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 13:08 IST

