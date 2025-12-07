Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Six dead as car falls into 600-foot gorge in ghat area of Maharashtra's Nashik

The incident took place at 4pm and the deceased are from Pimpalgaon Baswant in Niphad taluka, the official added.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 16:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 16:45 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us