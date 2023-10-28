Six decades on, trip ends for Mumbai’s iconic ‘Premier Padmini’ taxis

Mumbai: For decades, if one had to conjure up a picture of Mumbai, the imagery would be incomplete without the city's ‘Premier Padmini’ taxis.

For, the public carriers, fondly called ‘kaali-peeli’, were more than just a mode of transport. They were attached to every aspect of the city. Giving way to newer models and app-based cab services, these black-and-yellow taxis will now bow out from Mumbai’s streets, following the path of retirement recently taken by the BEST’s legendary red double-decker diesel buses.