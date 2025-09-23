Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A ban rewrites rules of India’s online play

A ban rewrites rules of India’s online play

The new Act deviates from judicial precedents that distinguished between games of skill and games of chance
Aditi Pangotra
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 19:18 IST
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 19:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionCommentOnline gaming

Follow us on :

Follow Us