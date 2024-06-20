Split wide open: Two years down, Sena factions stuck in unending loop of rhetoric

“In 2023 and 2024, on foundation day parallel events were held on June 19. However, the issues remain the same. Thackeray and Shinde do not appear to move forward and touch upon more of people’s issues. Maharashtra has many issues than a political rhetoric,” said Prakash Akolkar, a veteran political analyst, who has written several books.

When in 2009, the Congress-led UPA government was elected for the second time headed by Dr Manmohan Singh, from Maharashtra, the Congress and undivided NCP - which was known as Democratic Front - won 17 and 8 seats, respectively, while the BJP and Shiv Sena won 9 and 11 seats, respectively while others/independents got 3.

In 2014, the country witnessed the Narendra Modi wave and the then Gujarat Chief Minister became the Prime Minister - at that point of time, the saffron alliance comprising BJP and undivided Shiv Sena won 23 and 18 seats, respectively, while independent/others 1.

In 2019, the same situation prevailed, with the BJP and Shiv Sena winning 23 and 18 seats respectively, however, Congress was reduced to 1 seat while NCP remained at 4 and independent/others 2.

In 2024, though the BJP-led NDA managed to come to power with Modi getting a third term, in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-led I.N.D.I.A.) got 31 seats and Maha Yuti (BJP-led NDA) 17.

As far as Shiv Sena is concerned, Thackeray’s party contested 21 seats and won 9 while Shinde’s party fielded candidates in 15 places and won 7.

With Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls just months away, the two Sena factions are facing a big challenge.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent issues pending in the Supreme Court, the elections to 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra - which is more than 60-65 per cent of state’s 13 crore population -does not have an elected body.

This include urban centres like Mumbai and eight other corporations of larger Mumbai metropolitan region -Thane, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Panvel, and other civic bodies like Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Amravati -where elections are due.

There has been a lot of migration at the ground level involving both the camps plus there is resentment among the rank and files.

“The Shiv Sena has survived three splits - in 1991 by Chhagan Bhujbal, 1995 by Narayan Rane, 2005-06 by Raj Thackeray. However, the 2022 split by Shinde has been a major development in the 58 year history of the Shiv Sena,” a political observer said.