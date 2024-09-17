State-appointed panels working on 'sage soyare' notification for Maratha quota: Eknath Shinde

Shinde, who was in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the Marathwada Liberation Day, said, "The state-appointed Justice Shinde committee has started working on the issue, and the Kunbi certificates are being given (to Marathas). This is a big success. We have also given 10 per cent reservation to Marathas without disturbing the quota for other communities." The committee headed by (retd) Justices Sandeep Shinde and Sunil Shukre are working on the 'sage soyare' notification and gazette issue, he said.