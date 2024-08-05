Support to BJP-led NDA was limited to Lok Sabha polls: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Dropping indications yet again that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) would go solo in the Vidhan Sabha polls, Raj Thackeray said that the support to the BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) was limited to the Lok Sabha polls.

Thackeray is currently undertaking Navnirman Yatra across the state in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls as part of a massive outreach programme.

The MNS is planning to contest 225-250 seats out of the total 288 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Thackeray also announced the first list of two candidates - Bala Nandgaonkar from Mazgaon and Dilip Dhotre.

A former Minister of State for Home in the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP government, Nandgaonkar is considered the closest to Raj Thackeray.