Support to BJP-led NDA was limited to Lok Sabha polls: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Dropping indications yet again that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) would go solo in the Vidhan Sabha polls, Raj Thackeray said that the support to the BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) was limited to the Lok Sabha polls.
Thackeray is currently undertaking Navnirman Yatra across the state in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls as part of a massive outreach programme.
The MNS is planning to contest 225-250 seats out of the total 288 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Thackeray also announced the first list of two candidates - Bala Nandgaonkar from Mazgaon and Dilip Dhotre.
A former Minister of State for Home in the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP government, Nandgaonkar is considered the closest to Raj Thackeray.
During the Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray, the nephew of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and estranged cousin of Shiv Sena (UBT) head, supported the NDA and shared dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The outcome of the general elections has come as a shocker in Maharashtra for the BJP-led alliance, which comprises Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP among others.
Thackeray slammed the ongoing caste controversy while demanding jobs for all the locals in Maharashtra.
“Local youth must get jobs, without the question of caste entering as our youth are being deprived of educational and employment opportunities at the cost of outsiders,” said Raj, whose party’s ideology is welfare of the Marathi-manoos and Hindutva.
“Is there any reservation in private educational institutions? People from all over India come here, get education and jobs... But, what about the same opportunities being denied to the locals,” he said, adding, “There is no need for quotas in Maharashtra if things were properly managed, as the state generates a lot of employment opportunities that can fulfil the needs of the locals.”
Thackeray said that he will review all the 288 Assembly seats and field candidates in 225-250 seats.
On the question of alliance with the ruling BJP-led NDA, as he did in Lok Sabha polls, Thackeray said, “Yes, we extended support (to BJP) for the Lok Sabha elections…did I speak anything on Assembly polls.”
