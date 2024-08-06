Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging Bombay High Court verdict upholding Hijab ban in a Mumbai college

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea filed by a group of college students challenging the Bombay High Court's judgment which upheld the ban imposed on a private college in Mumbai on the wearing of hijab, nakab, burkha, cap, etc by students on its campus.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told the petitioners that the matter would be taken up soon as the case has been assigned to a bench.

"I have already assigned a bench to hear the matter and that it would be listed soon in the coming days," the CJI told the counsel for the petitioners.

The counsel asked the apex court to list the matter due to urgency.

"The unit tests will take place soon, please list it," the counsel submitted.

The authorities of the N G Acharya & D K Marathe College, in Mumbai prescribed a dress code prohibiting their students from wearing hijab, nakab, burkha, stole, cap, etc, on campus.