Supreme Court closes curative plea against approval to GMR to upgrade Nagpur Airport

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday closed a curative plea filed by the Centre and Airports Authority of India (AAI) against the 2022 judgment allowing private firm GMR Airports to upgrade and operate Nagpur's Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

A four-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud noted a submission by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who said as a law officer he did not find a valid ground to pursue the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant, closed the matter.

Mehta submitted there could be one or two issues, which could be argued but this may not fall under Rupa Ashok Hurra case judgment related to stringent conditions for entertaining curative petition, including, bias, lack of hearing and some other analogous ground.