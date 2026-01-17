<p>Mumbai: The political discussions about a possible merger of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ajit%20Pawar"> Ajit Pawar</a>-led NCP and the NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar gained currency on Saturday with the nephew calling on his uncle at the family stronghold of Baramati in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pune">Pune</a> district. </p><p>Besides, in Pune, Ajit Pawar reportedly also met his cousin and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, who is the NCP (SP) working president. </p><p>The development comes a day after the the NCP-NCP (SP) alliance, which contested the municipal corporation elections to twin cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, fared badly. </p>.As BJP stuns NCP-NCP (SP) in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ajit Pawar says loss will be discussed.<p>The two parties were on different sides of political spectrum - Maha Yuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi.</p><p>The meeting comes ahead of the February 5 elections to the 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis involving 2.09 crore voters.</p><p>Ajit Pawar, who is the Deputy Chief Minister, said that the meeting was coincidental. </p><p>“Today the inauguration of Krushik 2026. As a local representative, I attended the event. I was informed that Saheb had arrived there as well, and we decided to go together from that place. That is why I went to his residence and then accompanied him to the agricultural exhibition,” he said.</p><p>On NCP (SP) state unit chief Shashikant Shinde's statement that both the NCPs will fight the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections together, Pawar said he has not heard the statement. </p><p>“I will respond after gathering proper information. Generally, in local body elections, decisions about alliances are left to local office-bearers. At present, we are all working within the Mahayuti,” he added.</p><p>Ajit Pawar maintained that family matters should not be linked to politics. “That is our internal matter. As a family, we are one. We stand by each other in times of joy and sorrow,” he said.</p>