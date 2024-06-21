Home
Temple donation box broken, Rs 1 lakh stolen in Thane district

The priest called the police after he found the lock on the main door and the donation box broken in the morning.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 05:14 IST
Thane: Thieves broke into a temple and stole Rs 1 lakh from its donation box in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Three persons committed the theft at the Hanuman temple in the Mira Road area around 2:30 am on Wednesday, he said.

The priest called the police after he found the lock on the main door and the donation box broken in the morning.

The Naya Nagar police have registered a case and efforts are underway to nab the three captured on the temple’s CCTV camera, he added.

Published 21 June 2024, 05:14 IST
