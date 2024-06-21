Temple donation box broken, Rs 1 lakh stolen in Thane district

Thane: Thieves broke into a temple and stole Rs 1 lakh from its donation box in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.
Three persons committed the theft at the Hanuman temple in the Mira Road area around 2:30 am on Wednesday, he said.
The priest called the police after he found the lock on the main door and the donation box broken in the morning.
The Naya Nagar police have registered a case and efforts are underway to nab the three captured on the temple’s CCTV camera, he added.
