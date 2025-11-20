<p>Mumbai: More than 1,000 temple trustees and Mandir Mahasangha from 22 districts have come together to demand the urgent implementation of a strict ‘Anti-Land Grab Act’ in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, along the lines of Gujarat and Karnataka. </p><p>Thousands of acres of temple land are being illegally seized by land mafias in connivance with some revenue officials. </p><p>Under the leadership of the Mandir Mahasangha, over 300 detailed petitions have been submitted to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Revenue Minister, and officials across the state. </p><p>Representations were also submitted at the Divisional Konkan Commissioner at Konkan Bhavan, Belapur, the Tehsildar's office at Vasai, the Thane District Collector's office, and the Tehsildar and Magistrate's office at Shrivardhan, Pali.</p>.Pune land deal | Activists, whistleblowers question clean chit to Parth Pawar.<p>This statewide movement has seen participation from temples such as Harihareshwar (Raigad), Sajjangad (Satara), Ballaleshwar (Pali), Parshuram Tapovan (Vasai), Muktidham (Nashik), Kanhoba (Akot-Akola), Kashi Vishweshwar (Ratnagiri), Ujalai (Kolhapur), as well as from Mandir Mahasangha core team, regional Hindu organisations and a team of core volunteers.</p><p>Sunil Ghanwat, National Coordinator of the Mandir Mahasangha, highlighted that temple endowment lands (Class-3) are non-transferable by law, yet large tracts have been illegally appropriated due to official apathy and corruption. In Western Maharashtra alone, direct encroachment has occurred on 671 land groups; in Vidarbha, land worth crores has been sold for next to nothing.</p><p>Despite directions from the Supreme Court (2007) and Bombay High Court (2025) holding the state responsible for religious property, lack of stringent criminal laws gives land grabbers a free hand. </p><p>Gujarat considers land grabbing a non-bailable offense, punishable with up to 14 years in jail and heavy fines. Maharashtra must introduce a similarly tough statute.</p><p>The key demands include immediate promulgation of an ‘Anti-Land Grab Act’ ordinance in Maharashtra, Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe all land transfers of the past 25 years, Special fast-track courts in every division to dispose of cases within 6 months, provision of stringent, non-bailable punishment with at least 14 years' imprisonment and heavy fines for offenders.</p><p>Temple trustees have appealed to the state government, invoking the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to act decisively and uphold the sanctity of Maharashtra’s revered temple properties.</p>