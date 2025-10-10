<p>Thane: The Thackeray cousins -- <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raj-thackeray">Raj</a> -- have joined hands to corner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde </a>in the Thane city, the bastion of the Deputy Chief Minister in the run up to the Maharashtra civic polls. </p><p>Weeks after the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS cadres hit the streets of Nashik, they are jointly set to undertake a morcha in Thane city on Monday to highlight various issues against Maharashtra and take up the cause of Mumbai’s sister city. </p>.Only Eknath Shinde can tell why quota agitation started again: Raj Thackeray.<p>The Balasaheb Thackeray-led undivided Shiv Sena had been wielding influence in the Thane city and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). </p><p>However, for Shiv Sena, the Thane city is controlled by Shinde and before him his mentor ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe. </p><p>After the 2022 split following rebellion against then Chief Minister Uddhav, Shinde took the control of Shiv Sena and became the Chief Minister. </p><p>Post the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, the command remains with Shinde.</p>.Another Uddhav, Raj meet-up fuels speculations of electoral alliance ahead of Maharashtra local body polls.<p>However, now Uddhav, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and Raj, the MNS founder-president, are set to challenge Shinde’s dominance in the Thane city and district. </p><p>Former Thane MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare and MNS leader Avinash Jadhav, addressing a joint press conference, announced Monday’s morcha from Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan to TMC headquarters. </p><p>Thane citizens are facing traffic congestion, unauthorised construction, incomplete projects and administrative apathy, the two leaders said, adding that TMC has been plagued by years of mismanagement, rampant corruption, and neglect of basic infrastructure. </p>