Thane becomes Maharashtra’s fifth city to get Metro services

CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde flagged off trial runs of Metro Lines 4 and 4A, a Rs 16,000-crore project set to link Mumbai and Thane by 2026.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 10:50 IST
Published 22 September 2025, 10:50 IST
India NewsmetroThaneDevendra FadnavisEkanth Shinde

