Thane becomes Maharashtra’s fifth city to get Metro services

<p>Mumbai: After Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Navi Mumbai, the bustling city of Thane is set to join the Metro map. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also handles the Urban Development portfolio, flagged off the trial run of Phase-1 of Metro Lines 4 and 4A on Sunday.</p><p>They were joined by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. Both Shinde and Sarnaik represent constituencies in Thane district — Kopri-Pachpakhadi and Ovala-Majiwada respectively.</p><p>"The Metro projects will significantly cut travel time across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," Fadnavis said. He recalled his earlier push to expand the Mumbai Metro network to ease road congestion and decongest suburban trains.</p><p>The leaders also took a ride on the Metro along a 4-km stretch between Gaimukh Junction and Vijay Garden. "Our aim is to complete this line by the end of next year. Some work may spill over, but once finished, this will be the largest Metro network in the country," the CM said.</p><p>A 45-acre depot at Mogharpada is also under construction and will cater to Metro routes 4, 4A, 10, and 11.</p><p>The 35.2-km Metro Lines 4 and 4A, involving an investment of ₹16,000 crore, will connect Wadala, Ghatkopar, and Mulund in Mumbai with Kasarvadavali and Gaimukh in Thane.</p>