Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Thane: Man held in Mira Road with FICN with face value of Rs 51.76 lakh

Aryan Mansukhbai Jabucha (19), hailing from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, was held by the MBVV police's crime branch on November 15 on a tip-off, he added.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 10:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 10:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

Follow us on :

Follow Us