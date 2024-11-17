Thane: Man held in Mira Road with FICN with face value of Rs 51.76 lakh

<p>Thane: A man was arrested in Mira Road in Thane district allegedly with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 51.76 lakh, a police official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Aryan Mansukhbai Jabucha (19), hailing from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, was held by the MBVV police's crime branch on November 15 on a tip-off, he added.</p>.Kingpin of 'highway robbers' gang held in Punjab's Mohali.<p>"We seized 10,352 FICN of Rs 500 denomination from him. The face value of these fake notes is Rs 51.76 lakh. A probe into the origin of notes and for whom it was intended is underway," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal told <em>PTI.</em></p>.<p>Jabucha has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 179 (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit coin, government stamp, currency-notes or bank-notes.) 180 (possession of forged or counterfeit coin, government stamp, currency-notes or bank-notes.), he added.</p>.<p>The case was registered at Kashimira police station, Ballal added. </p>