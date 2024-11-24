Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide

<p>Thane: Police have registered a case against a 29-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide and recording a video of the act instead of stopping him, an official said on Sunday.</p><p>The couple, residing in Wagle Estate area here, used to have frequent quarrels over various issues.</p><p>On the night of November 20, the man, also aged 29, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house, the official from Wagle Estate police station said.</p>.'Batenge toh katenge' not only poll slogan but lesson learnt from history, says UP BJP leader.<p>His wife allegedly failed to prevent him from taking the extreme step and instead recorded his act on her mobile phone, he said.</p><p>After being informed about the incident, the police sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital here.</p><p>Based on a complaint by the man's mother, the police on Friday registered a case against his wife under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.</p><p>A probe was on into the case, the police added.</p>