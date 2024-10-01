Home
The Kolhapur cannibal: Man who killed and ate mother's body parts gets death sentence from Bombay HC

There is no chance of reformation of the convict as there are tendencies of cannibalism, the high court observed.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 09:51 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 09:51 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeBombay High CourtDEATH PENALTY

