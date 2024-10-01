The Kolhapur cannibal: Man who killed and ate mother's body parts gets death sentence from Bombay HC

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-high-court">Bombay High Court</a> on Tuesday confirmed the death penalty imposed by a Kolhapur court on a man for killing his mother in 2017 and allegedly eating some of the body parts, noting this was a case of cannibalism.</p>.<p>A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan said it was confirming the death penalty on the convict - Sunil Kuchkoravi - and added there was no chance of his reformation.</p>.<p>The bench said this was a case of cannibalism and it falls under the rarest of rare category.</p>.Man in Uttar Pradesh gets life term for raping his mother.<p>"The case falls under the rarest of rare category. The convict not only murdered his mother but he also removed her body parts - brain, heart, liver, kidney, intestine and was cooking them on a pan," the HC said.</p>.<p>"He had cooked her ribs and was about to cook her heart. This is a case of cannibalism," it said.</p>.<p>There is no chance of reformation of the convict as there are tendencies of cannibalism, the high court observed.</p>.<p>"If given life imprisonment, he may commit a similar crime in jail," the bench said.</p>.<p>Kuchkoravi was informed of the decision via video conference.</p>.<p>According to the prosecution, Sunil Kuchkoravi gruesomely murdered his 63-year-old mother Yallama Rama Kuchkoravi on August 28, 2017 at their residence in Kolhapur city.</p>.<p>He later chopped the body and ate some organs after frying them in a pan.</p>.'Raped over 50 times in Osho's ashrams': UK woman recalls ordeal.<p>The prosecution claimed the deceased had refused to give money to the accused to buy liquor.</p>.<p>Sunil Kuchkoravi was sentenced to death by a Kolhapur court in 2021. He is lodged at the Yerwada prison (Pune).</p>.<p>The sessions court had at the time said the case falls under the "rarest of rare" category and that the gruesome murder shook the social conscience of the society.</p>.<p>The convict filed an appeal challenging his conviction and death penalty.</p>