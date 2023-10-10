Home
maharashtra

Three held for fire caused by leakage while cylinders were being filled illegally in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

One person is on the run for the blaze, which was doused after multiple water tankers and fire tenders were deployed.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 19:51 IST

Three persons were arrested in connection with a fire in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district that started due to leakage while gas cylinders were being filled illegally, a police official said on Monday.

The incident, in which several cylinders exploded, took place in Tathawade area on Sunday night, he said.

"The blaze took place when LPG cylinders were being filled illegally from a tanker. Three school buses and one tempo were gutted in the blaze. We have arrested three persons under Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act and Explosive Substances Act," he said.

One person is on the run for the blaze, which was doused after multiple water tankers and fire tenders were deployed, the official added.

(Published 09 October 2023, 19:51 IST)
India NewsFire AccidentMaharashtra

