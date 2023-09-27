Home
maharashtra

Three injured as blast triggers fire in house in Nashik city

Three occupants of the house, identified as Tushar Jagtap, Shobha Jagtap and Balkrishna Sutar, suffered injuries.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 16:56 IST

Three members of a family suffered injuries after a blast caused a fire in a house in Maharashtra’s Nashik city on Wednesday, an official said. Police suspect a mobile phone exploded while being charged, resulting in the fire at the house – Tulja Niwas – in Uttamnagar, CIDCO, around 6 am.

A few glass panes of nearby houses were also damaged, he said.

Three occupants of the house, identified as Tushar Jagtap, Shobha Jagtap and Balkrishna Sutar, suffered injuries, the official said, adding that the exact details of the blast are yet to be determined.

(Published 27 September 2023, 16:56 IST)
