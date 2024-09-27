Coldplay concert: Case filed against BookMyShow over 'large scale ticketing scam'

A lawyer on Thursday filed a complaint in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Mumbai, against BookMyShow and Live Nation Entertainment accusing them of a large scale ticketing scam being linked to the upcoming Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil stadium on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025.

The complainant alleged that BookMyShow logged genuine buyers out and enabled bots and black market operators to take over, as per a report in the Bar and Bench.

BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner for Coldplay's concerts.

The lawyer stated that right after the tickets were sold out on BookMyShow, they appeared on third-party resale sites like Viagogo at higher prices.