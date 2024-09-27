Coldplay concert: Case filed against BookMyShow over 'large scale ticketing scam'

A lawyer on Thursday filed a complaint in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Mumbai, against BookMyShow and Live Nation Entertainment accusing them of a large scale ticketing scam being linked to the upcoming Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil stadium on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025.
The complainant alleged that BookMyShow logged genuine buyers out and enabled bots and black market operators to take over, as per a report in the Bar and Bench.
BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner for Coldplay's concerts.
The lawyer stated that right after the tickets were sold out on BookMyShow, they appeared on third-party resale sites like Viagogo at higher prices.
Meanwhile, the online ticket aggregator has lodged a police complaint in connection with the alleged sale of fake tickets for Coldplay's Mumbai concert on certain platforms.
BookMyShow is not associated with any ticket selling or reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Gigsberg or third-party individuals for the purpose of reselling Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, it said in a release.
Coldplay is coming back to India after eight years. The band's concerts are scheduled for January 18, 19 and 21, 2025 in Mumbai.
More to follow...
(With PTI inputs)
Published 27 September 2024, 04:54 IST