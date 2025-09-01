<p>Mumbai: As the Maratha community braces for a long-drawn agitation in Mumbai, truckloads of food, packaged drinking water, and medicines are being sent from across Maharashtra to support the protesters.</p><p>After initial struggles over the last two days due to the closure of hotels, eateries, and khau-gallis in the city, community members from towns and villages have stepped in, dispatching tons of supplies.</p><p>“Among the popular items being sent are bhakri, achar, biscuits, and farsan. These are dry items with good shelf life and can be consumed anywhere,” a Maratha leader said. Fruits like bananas and apples are also being sent to provide much-needed relief during breaks.</p>.Maratha quota stir | Manoj Jarange-Patil's fast-unto-death enters fourth day, protest paralyses South Mumbai traffic.<p>Dry rations including rice, wheat flour, salt, spices, onions, potatoes, ginger, garlic, groundnuts, chillies, poha, and chickpeas are being transported in trucks and vans from tehsil towns to Mumbai.</p><p>On Monday morning, poha was prepared for breakfast at the Mahapalika Marg–Dr Dadabhai Naoroji Road junction, while at other spots protesters were seen cooking khichdi.</p><p>In Navi Mumbai, the Maratha Sakal Samaj has set up a community kitchen to prepare the traditional chutney–bhakri combination for protesters. Over 35,000 Marathas are currently camping at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi. Traders from APMC have extended support by supplying bulk quantities of fresh vegetables to the kitchens.</p>