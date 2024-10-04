Home
maharashtra

Trying to save Rs 5,000, Mumbai woman loses Rs 6 lakh to cyber fraudsters

The con came to light on Wednesday when the woman, who works in a private firm, approached the Ghatkopar police station with a complaint, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 11:00 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 11:00 IST
India News Mumbai Crime Cyber fraud

