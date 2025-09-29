Tushar Gandhi leads Nagpur-Wardha Samvidhan Satyagraha against 'politics of hate'

<p>Mumbai: Condemning what he described as “politics of hate”, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi is leading the Samvidhan Satyagraha Yatra from Nagpur to Wardha, which commenced on Monday.</p><p>Led by Congress, the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies including Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), along with several other organisations, are taking part in the foot march.</p><p>The 91-km long march began on Monday from the Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, a revered monument where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India, embraced Buddhism with his followers on 14 October 1956.</p><p>The padayatra will end on 2 October at the Sevagram Ashram, the residence of Mahatma Gandhi from 1936 to 1948 until his death.</p><p>Besides being Gandhi Jayanti, 2 October this year coincides with Vijayadashami, the day when the RSS celebrates its foundation day in Nagpur.</p>.Tejashwi fumes over 'humiliation' of Tushar Gandhi in Bihar.<p>“We are doing Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra to strengthen and protect the Constitution. We are carrying the message of love against the hatred spread in society and politics by Sangh and its affiliates because if hatred increases, it would be adverse for the unity of the country,” said Tushar Gandhi, a politician-turned-social activist.</p><p>Large crowds gathered at the launch, voicing solidarity in what state Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal described as a nationwide fight to preserve constitutional integrity.</p><p>“On the occasion of the centenary, the RSS should dissolve itself, disband illegal organizations, or burn Golwalkar’s Bunch of Thoughts and accept the Constitution in its entirety,” said Sapkal.</p><p>With slogans of Satyamev Jayate resonating, the padayatra positions itself as both a symbolic and practical movement for constitutional accountability.</p>