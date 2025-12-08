<p>Thane: Police have detained two teenage girl inmates of a government observation home in Thane district of Maharashtra in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old female boarder, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The alleged incident occurred at the Observation Home/Children's Home in Ulhasnagar on the intervening night of December 2 and 3.</p>.Congress under pressure to expel Kerala MLA Mamkootathil as more sexual assault allegations come up.<p>An FIR was registered on December 5 under Sections 64(1) (Rape), 70(2) (Gangrape), and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The victim, a 14-year-old girl from Pune, is also an inmate at the facility.</p>.<p>"Both the accused girls, aged 15 and 17, have been detained, and action has been taken as per the directives of the Juvenile Court, Bhiwandi, said a police officer, adding that further investigation is underway.</p>