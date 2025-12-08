Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Two girls detained for sexual assault on minor female inmate at government-run facility in Thane

An FIR was registered on December 5 under Sections 64(1) (Rape), 70(2) (Gangrape), and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 13:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 13:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThanePocso actsexual assault

Follow us on :

Follow Us