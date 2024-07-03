Two men get 20-year RI for raping minor girl in Thane

Thane: A Thane court has sentenced two men, including one physically challenged, to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2019, observing they ruined the child's entire life which is an irreparable harm.

Special POCSO court judge Ruby U Malvankar, in the order passed on June 29, also imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 each on the two accused.

A copy of the order was made available on Wednesday.

The judge directed that the fine amount be recovered from the accused and paid to the victim as compensation.

She also directed that the judgement be referred to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for payment of compensation to the victim.

Special Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the victim and her siblings resided with their grandparents in Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane city.