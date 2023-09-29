Home
maharashtra

Two revenue officials caught taking Rs 18,000 bribe in Gondia

The accused had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant to initiate the process of transferring land in her name and after negotiations, settled for Rs 18,000.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 08:50 IST

Follow Us

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra's Gondia caught two officials from the revenue department while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 for processing a land transfer request, an official said on Friday.

The ACB on Thursday caught Talathi Madhukar Naktu Tembhurnikar (55) of Gidhadi village in Goregaon tehsil and kotwal Rakesh Sampat Walde (38) while accepting the bribe amount at the revenue office, inspector Atul Tawade said.

The accused had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant to initiate the process of transferring land in her name and after negotiations, settled for Rs 18,000, he said.

The official said a case has been registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is under way.

(Published 29 September 2023, 08:50 IST)
