<p>Mumbai: A two-year-old baby boy - who accidentally drank acetic acid leading to a serious life-threatening problem — was successfully treated at Ankura Hospital For Women and Children at Aundh in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a>.</p><p>The acetic acid, a corrosive household cleaning chemical, caused severe burns to his mouth, food pipe, chest, genitals and groin.</p><p>The two-year-old boy hailed from Satara. </p><p>A coordinated medical effort led by Dr Milind Jambagi and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) team ensured timely stabilization, safe ventilated transport from Satara, and comprehensive management of his airway, internal injuries, and chemical burns. </p><p>Through precise endoscopic evaluation and round-the-clock pediatric critical care, the team was able to control further complications and guide the child to a safe and steady recovery.</p><p>The corrosive liquid stored in a drinking water bottle burned his lips, oral cavity and food pipe and left painful chemical injuries on his chest and groin. After the boy gasped for breath, crying in severe pain, his frightened parents watched helplessly, unable to understand what was happening or how their playful toddler had suddenly slipped into danger. </p><p>Later, the case was taken over by Dr Milind Jambagi, Head of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Emergency and Retrieval Services and team from the Ankura Hospital. </p><p>"On arrival at Ankura Hospital, the boy had scald burns over the body and his oral cavity revealed corrosion. An endoscopy done immediately revealed corrosive injuries to the food pipe, though fortunately, no perforation was detected. Ventilator support was continued until the child's breathing stabilized. The chemical burns on the chest and groin were managed with specialized dressings and medication to prevent infection and aid healing. Chemical and corrosive ingestion in toddlers is extremely dangerous because the damage begins instantly, can worsen rapidly and have lifelong</p><p>The PICU team monitored his airway, nutrition, and wound healing round the clock and treated him with evidence-based latest medical care at every stage.</p><p>The boy is now doing fine. </p><p>"Every minute matters in accidents, poisoning and corrosive ingestion. When the boy arrived, his airway was fragile, his mucosa was injured, and he was in significant pain. At Ankura Hospital, we have built a comprehensive pediatric emergency system that includes rapid response retrieval services, advanced bronchoscopic, endoscopic and intensive care facilities, and a team trained to handle complex and time-sensitive cases specifically in children. The boy's recovery is a powerful example of how coordinated, compassionate, and evidence-based pediatric multidisciplinary care can change outcomes. Every child deserves the chance to heal and thrive, and we are committed to providing that level of care every single day," said Dr Jambagi.</p>