Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray meet for second time in two weeks amid Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance buzz for polls

The latest meeting between the two party chiefs and their leaders was held at 'Shivtirth', the residence of Raj Thackeray in the city's Dadar area.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 18:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 18:48 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)Raj ThackerayMNS

Follow us on :

Follow Us