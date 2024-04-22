Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA had plans to arrest BJP leaders, says Eknath Shinde

“My knowledge is that during the MVA rule, there was a move not just to arrest Devendra Fadnavis but BJP leaders Girish Mahajan, Ashish Shelar and Pravin Darekar,” Shinde claimed.

A two-time former chief minister, Fadnavis was then the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, while Mahajan was his close aide and trouble-shooter. Shelar, an MLA is the Mumbai BJP president while Darekar is an MLC.

All of them were vocal against the leadership of the MVA which included the undivided Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led undivided NCP and the Congress.