Uddhav Thackeray to tour Konkan districts in February

Mumbai: In a bid to consolidate his outfit's position, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray has planned to tour the coastal Konkan districts of Maharashtra, which has a special relationship with the saffron party.
After the June 2022 uprising in the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena, there has been shifting of loyalties in the region among the group led by Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Thackeray would be in the North Konkan district of Raigad on February 1 and February 2 while on the 4th and 5th he would tour the twin districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.
A large number from these three districts work in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region - and have been traditional supporters of the Shiv Sena.
Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena, who commands the party name and bow and arrow symbol as head of Maha Yuti (NDA) is focussing on the Konkan region.
On the other hand, as a senior leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc) would lead the charge in the coastal belt.
During the four days, Thackeray would address a series of meetings and hold discussion with the local populace.
As far as Lok Sabha is concerned, the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg is represented by Vinayak Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) while the Raigad is held by Sunil Tatkare of NCP, who is part of the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg twin districts also is the stronghold of union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, the bete noire of the Thackerays.