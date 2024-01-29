Uddhav Thackeray to tour Konkan districts in February

Mumbai: In a bid to consolidate his outfit's position, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray has planned to tour the coastal Konkan districts of Maharashtra, which has a special relationship with the saffron party.

After the June 2022 uprising in the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena, there has been shifting of loyalties in the region among the group led by Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Thackeray would be in the North Konkan district of Raigad on February 1 and February 2 while on the 4th and 5th he would tour the twin districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

A large number from these three districts work in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region - and have been traditional supporters of the Shiv Sena.