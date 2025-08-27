Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray visits cousin Raj’s residence on Ganeshotsav

On arrival, Uddhav and his family were greeted warmly by the family of Raj.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 08:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 08:19 IST
India NewsMumbaiUddhav ThackerayRaj ThackerayGanesh Chathurti

Follow us on :

Follow Us