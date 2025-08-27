<p>Mumbai: In a reciprocal gesture, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday visited the Shivteerth residence of cousin Raj Thackeray at Dadar in Mumbai after the MNS President went to Matoshree in Bandra to wish his older cousin on his birthday exactly a month ago. </p><p>Uddhav was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray.</p><p>On arrival, Uddhav and his family were greeted warmly by the family of Raj. </p><p>On 27 July, Raj had visited Matoshree on the occasion of his 65th birthday.</p><p>It may be mentioned that after two decades, the Thackeray cousins have come together on the cause of Marathi language. </p>